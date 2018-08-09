Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,204.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock worth $2,193,358. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

