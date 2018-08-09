Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $28.83 rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust traded down $0.16, hitting $30.42, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,980. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

