Robert W. Baird Increases Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Price Target to $125.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Grand Canyon Education traded down $0.24, reaching $118.07, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,650. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

