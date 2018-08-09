Robert Mehrabian Sells 35,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.90, for a total value of $8,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 259,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,379,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies traded down $0.63, reaching $232.00, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 264,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,861. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $235.60.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 617,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,618,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.