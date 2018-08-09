Robert D. Evans Sells 10,000 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,501,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penumbra traded down $0.35, reaching $124.30, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

