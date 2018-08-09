Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $105,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,282,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.

CHTR stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

