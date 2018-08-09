Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 348,979 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 258.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,979 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $88,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna opened at $193.63 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $149.69 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. Aetna’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

