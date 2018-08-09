RMR Group (RMR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a $85.80 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

RMR Group traded up $1.30, reaching $87.50, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,740. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.16. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.30%. sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

