Ring Energy Inc (REI) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,908. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

