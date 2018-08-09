Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Announces Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.06, reaching $2.68, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,487. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

