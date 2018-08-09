Richard Papp Sells 1,100 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($73.95), for a total transaction of £62,843 ($81,350.16).

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 66 ($0.85) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,744 ($74.36). The stock had a trading volume of 368,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,360 ($43.50) to GBX 4,600 ($59.55) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,850 ($62.78) to GBX 4,900 ($63.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($64.72) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,830 ($62.52) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($73.79) to GBX 6,000 ($77.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,744.91 ($61.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

