Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 315.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 112,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,992,546.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 346,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $10,429,948.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,092,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 4.92%. equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

