Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $309,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of Microchip Technology opened at $97.76 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

