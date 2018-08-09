Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 7,012 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,185,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,264,000 after buying an additional 132,402 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,321,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries opened at $110.32 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.