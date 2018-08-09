Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 69,168 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $519,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,052.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants opened at $12.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.09. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TACO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.