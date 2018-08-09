Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) PT Set at €26.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($33.90) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.10 ($28.02).

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum traded down €0.32 ($0.37), hitting €23.62 ($27.47), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($37.35).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

