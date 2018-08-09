Revlon (REV) Announces Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.27), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of REV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 276,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.28. Revlon has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

