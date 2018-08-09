Reviewing Primerica (PRI) and GWG (GWGH)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.1% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GWG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of GWG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Primerica and GWG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 0 0 2.00 GWG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Primerica currently has a consensus price target of $110.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. GWG has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. Given GWG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GWG is more favorable than Primerica.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 20.87% 19.88% 2.18% GWG -56.86% -78.98% 3.55%

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GWG does not pay a dividend. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and GWG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.69 billion 3.05 $350.25 million $5.52 21.33 GWG $64.13 million 0.73 -$20.63 million $3.16 2.55

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than GWG. GWG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primerica beats GWG on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, long-term care insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents. In addition, it focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Further, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

