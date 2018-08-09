Reviewing Penn National Gaming (PENN) & Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 0.91 $473.46 million $8.98 3.47 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.69 $189.19 million $1.03 34.83

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Gaming. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Penn National Gaming does not pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 4 8 0 2.67 Boyd Gaming 0 4 7 0 2.64

Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 18.02% 268.43% 2.31% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.91% 3.01%

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Boyd Gaming on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.