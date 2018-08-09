Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) & Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Editas Medicine 1 3 5 0 2.44

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.01%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $316.61 million 7.95 $62.97 million $0.45 38.87 Editas Medicine $13.73 million 95.19 -$120.32 million ($2.98) -9.28

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 21.52% 45.31% 15.93% Editas Medicine -623.35% -62.74% -35.59%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company's pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. In addition, the company develops PEGylated adenosine deaminase 2, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets adenosine. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Alexion Pharma Holding. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. It develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. The company also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections primarily leading to ocular and oral disease; and Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss. In addition, it develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the research and development of medicines for ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

