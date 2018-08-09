Reviewing Finjan (FNJN) & TiVo (TIVO)

Finjan (NASDAQ: FNJN) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Finjan alerts:

This table compares Finjan and TiVo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $50.48 million 2.03 $22.81 million $0.35 10.77 TiVo $826.46 million 1.81 -$37.95 million $0.98 12.40

Finjan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TiVo. Finjan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TiVo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Finjan has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TiVo has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Finjan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of TiVo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Finjan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TiVo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and TiVo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A 96.58% 56.67% TiVo -2.59% 4.09% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Finjan and TiVo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 TiVo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Finjan presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. TiVo has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.42%. Given TiVo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TiVo is more favorable than Finjan.

Dividends

TiVo pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Finjan does not pay a dividend. TiVo pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TiVo beats Finjan on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segment's portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The company's Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.