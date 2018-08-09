Reviewing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and WABCO (WBC)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 3.14% 19.01% 4.20% WABCO 11.77% 34.37% 10.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and WABCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0 8 6 0 2.43 WABCO 0 5 10 0 2.67

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. WABCO has a consensus price target of $158.85, suggesting a potential upside of 24.94%. Given WABCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WABCO is more favorable than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and WABCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $125.31 billion 0.26 $3.95 billion $2.72 6.16 WABCO $3.30 billion 2.04 $406.10 million $6.86 18.53

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than WABCO. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of WABCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WABCO beats Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors for replacement parts and services and commercial vehicle fleet operators for management solutions and services; and manufacturers of heavy duty off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

