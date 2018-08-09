Reviewing Century Casinos (CNTY) and Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Casinos and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 3.17% 6.15% 4.14% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.91% 3.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and Boyd Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.50 $6.25 million $0.45 17.51 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.70 $189.19 million $1.03 34.98

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Century Casinos and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boyd Gaming 0 4 7 0 2.64

Century Casinos currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.63%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Century Casinos on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

