Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 81.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 241,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $19.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.