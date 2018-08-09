Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

