Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

8/8/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, “TSLA’s shares jolted yesterday on news that CEO Elon Musk was considering” taking the company private. Mr. Musk provided an option for existing shareholders to be bought out at $420/share or stay on as private investors. Based on our ownership analysis, the top 10 mutual fund holders own 41% of S/O, and insiders” account for 25% (Mr. Musk’s 20% stake and Tencent’s 5%). It is possible to envision a scenario whereby the top holders decide to stay on as private investors, as many believe the inherent value is substantially higher compared to today. In that hypothetical scenario, with insiders not selling, Tesla might only need to sell 57.6MM shares (or 34%) or $24BN. While this amount is large, and we do not know details of how it could be financed, it is theoretically possible.””

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $308.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $301.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $500.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Though Tesla’s net loss widened in the first-half 2018, its revenues improved. In July, the company repeatedly produced 5,000 Model 3 cars, while producing 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles per week as well. After achieving the weekly target of 5,000 Model 3 car production, Tesla is now aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Also, to deal with the shortage of lithium-ion batteries, the company is building Gigafactory to produce the batteries in collaboration with various partners. However, high research and development costs, higher tariffs, supply chain problems and widening loss in each quarter are few concerns for Tesla.”

8/7/2018 – Tesla was given a new $291.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, “TSLA posted better-than-expected sales and reduced its free cash flow burn, which will likely drive the shares higher today. We believe that the improvement in margins is driven by favorable mix shift as it sells higher-ASP AWD, dual-motor models and generates a richer mix from Europe and APAC. We believe TSLA is rapidly exhausting its high-end backlog, as lead times are falling to 1-3 months. What we are concerned about is: what’s the true level of demand for the $35k base model as we exit the year, how does demand change once the $7,500 credit declines, what % of the 420k net reservations are for the $35k model and will cancellations accelerate? These questions and the astronomical valuation cause us to reiterate our stance.””

8/2/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $315.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/2/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/2/2018 – Tesla was given a new $389.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Tesla was given a new $179.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tesla was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Tesla was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2018 – Tesla was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/6/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Tesla was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s annual earnings has been widening. The company has made an announcement to downsize its workforce to become sustainably profitable without compromising on its Model 3 sedan production goals. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Also, to deal with the shortage of lithium-ion batteries, the company is building a Gigafactory to produce the batteries in collaboration with various partners, including Panasonic. However, a weaker dollar and higher tariffs, supply chain problems and widening loss in each quarter are few concerns for Tesla. Also, over a year, its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

7/3/2018 – Tesla was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Tesla was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Tesla was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/18/2018 – Tesla was given a new $500.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2018 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Vertical Group from $99.00 to $93.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

6/11/2018 – Tesla was given a new $500.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.82. 146,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,981. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

