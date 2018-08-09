Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audentes Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

BOLD stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07).

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $774,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at $518,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

