Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $128,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $91,949,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,460,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Republic Services by 5,223.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,630,000 after purchasing an additional 367,769 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services opened at $72.85 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

