Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 144,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,248.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Renewable Energy Group opened at $20.40 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $656.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.91. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 29.06%. research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

