Regis Management CO LLC Purchases Shares of 2,973 Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $10,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 195.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 437,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 289,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $384,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $4,844,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,588. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.