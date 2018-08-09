Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $69.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $69.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

