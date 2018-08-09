REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,467 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $105.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

