Redfin (RDFN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 7,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,452. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.15 million. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,711. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 36.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,284,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 885,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 272.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Redfin by 258.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,737,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 148,992 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

