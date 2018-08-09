Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2018 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in the past year and continue post upbeat results, as evident from first-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Management also provided an encouraging second-quarter view but maintained its fiscal 2019 projection. The company is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and national rollout of Total Tech Support may hurt margins.”

7/19/2018 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Best Buy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

