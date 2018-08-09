Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.50 to $34.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/20/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe demand for Microsoft’s (MSFT: NR) 100G CWDM4 module will be lower than expected in Q3, seriously impacting AAOI, which has MSFT as its second largest customer. Gross margins will continue to be pressured by the shift in product mix toward 100G CWDM4 modules in the second half of the year and pricing pressures for the 100G optical module. Our research suggests Intel (INTC: Sell) has solved its yield issues and is now ready to ramp its capac- ity in Q3. This will likely increase competition in the CWDM4 market in the sec- ond half of this year. We reiterate our Sell rating and $30 price target. We continue to be wary of AAOI’s gross margins and revenue growth sustaina- bility, despite possible revenue benefits from strong Facebook (FB: NR) de- mand growth.””

6/18/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AAOI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,192. The company has a market cap of $763.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 49.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

