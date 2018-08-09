Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million.

RETA traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 8,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $372,742.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Edward Bass acquired 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.34 per share, with a total value of $69,565.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,878.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,357. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.