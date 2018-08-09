Real Matters (REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “c$5.73” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Real Matters traded down C$0.03, reaching C$5.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 39,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,571. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$11.37.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

