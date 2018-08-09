Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Re/Max has increased its dividend by an average of 42.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Re/Max has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Re/Max to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $875.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

