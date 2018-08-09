Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Re/Max traded up $0.45, hitting $50.50, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,426. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 0.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

