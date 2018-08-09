RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $553,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $272,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,736 shares of company stock worth $29,640,452. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 81,173 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,803,000 after purchasing an additional 189,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $102.33 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 5.79.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

