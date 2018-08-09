Raytheon (RTN) Stake Decreased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Raytheon by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Raytheon by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Raytheon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a one year low of $175.26 and a one year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

