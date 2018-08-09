Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF opened at $190.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

