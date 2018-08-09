Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000.

RYT stock opened at $164.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

