Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

HQY opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $169,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $555,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,805. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

