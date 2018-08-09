Raymond James Analysts Give Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) a $82.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 1,153,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,039. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,048,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $23,940,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,895,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 426,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 207,316 shares during the period.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

