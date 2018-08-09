Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 68.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,293 shares of company stock worth $54,983,762. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.88. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $36.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

