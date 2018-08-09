Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Rambus opened at $12.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,945.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

