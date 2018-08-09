Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.13.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NYSE RL opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

