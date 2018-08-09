Radius Health (RDUS) Announces Earnings Results

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million.

Shares of Radius Health traded down $0.13, reaching $22.48, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 20,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,513. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $1,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,150,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,822,894.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,325,651.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,885,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.