Quality Systems (QSII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Quality Systems saw a solid fiscal first quarter with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Strong year-over-year growth in bookings is a positive. The company continues to gain from its coveted RCM platform, which is currently seeing a surge in customer base. Growth in the company’s pipeline and rising R&D expenses also reflect the company’s focus on innovation. Moreover, the flagship NextGen Mobile and NextGen Office solutions acted as drivers. In fact, management foresees an expansion in client base of the NextGen platform. Solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline instill investors’ optimism. Quality Systems has outperformed the industry in a year's time. On the flip side, plummeting operating income and gross profit raise concern. The company’s margins also remain dented in the quarter. Quality Systems is also broadly exposed to integration risks. Cutthroat competition in the niche space adds to the woes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Quality Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Quality Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Quality Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann set a $22.00 target price on Quality Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of Quality Systems opened at $21.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. research analysts expect that Quality Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $7,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 352,411 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

